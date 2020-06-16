A+suspicious+parcel+in+front+of+the+Killinochchi+Army+headquarters

A parcel of explosives has been found near the Army 573 Brigade headquarters in Kandavalai, Kilinochchi.

Kilinochchi police said that the Army's bomb disposal squad had been called in to deactivate the parcel after seeing a parcel of explosives in front of the camp.

The police further stated that samples of explosives were to be submitted to the Government Analyst for investigation into the explosives found in the parcel.

Kilinochchi security forces suspect that somebody may have brought the parcel in front of the camp for the purpose of sabotage.

Kilinochchi police are conducting further investigations.