The 24-year-old who drove the vehicle involved in the accident killing SIS Constable, remanded

The law student who was arrested in connection with the fatal accident of State Intelligence Service trainee police constable at Thummulla Junction was further remanded until June 19th.

The order was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate, S. Prabhakaran this morning.

The 24-year suspect, Tharinda Rathwatte was not produced before the court and the Magistrate ordered the prison officials to produce him before the court at the next hearing.

Prison Officials informed the court that the suspect is detained at Dumbara hospital.

The Magistrate also ordered the prison officials to produce the suspect before a Judicial Medical officer and obtain a report.

Meanwhile, appearing for the suspect, President Counsel Kalinga Indratissa told the court that the accident was unintentional.

He said, therefore, his client is ready to pay compensation to the affected party.

22-year-old Sithum Dulika Alahapperuma met with the accident while returning with a fellow officer after concluding duty on June 11th.

The victim was a resident of Nelumwewa in Polonnaruwa. He died at the Colombo National hospital at 5 am yesterday.

The suspect was found to be drunk at the wheel at the time of the accident.

The deceased police constable had been involved in the arrest of a doctor who fled after robbing 7.9 million rupees from the Colombo National Hospital on June 9th.