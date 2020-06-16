A+22-year-old+youth+drowns+in+the+Galkissa+Anicut

A 22-year-old youth has drowned in the Galkissa Anicut in Palugamuwa.

The deceased was Nimantha Madusanka, a resident of Udubaddawa.

It is reported that a group of young men had been consuming alcohol near the anicut and the deceased youth with another friend had got into the anicut and started to drown. The friends who were on land has manged to save one of them.

According to reports the officer in charge of the place had closed the anicut and found the young man trapped in a place about ten feet deep.

According to Irrigation Officer in Charge of the Galkissa Anicut, Upul Priyanka even though bathing has been prohibited in this area, students and youth continue to flock and bathe after consuming alcohol in this location.