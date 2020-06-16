Election Commission suspends a book distribution campaign by former President(video)

The Election Commission Officials suspended a ceremony to distribute gifts and certificates under the patronage of former President Maithripala Sirisena today.

The event had been organized by Maithripala Sirisena Lakdaru Diriya Foundation at Pulathisi Buddhi Mandapaya in Polonnaruwa.

The gifts and certificates were supposed to be distributed among the 2019 university entrants.

The parents of the students were also present at the event.

Prior to leaving, Maithripala Sirisena, addressing the crowd from the outside of the stage, said that election officials had received a complaint that the event was a violation of election laws and as a law-abiding person, the gifts and certificates would not be given today, but will be provided after the elewction.



Former President, Maithripala Sirisena has given nominations for the Polonnaruwa District as a candidate of the Pudujana Peramuna.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission will meet tomorrow to discuss the date for the marking of postal votes.

In addition, the commission will review the progress of the election rehearsals they conducted at the weekend.

In addition, the representatives of the political parties that are contesting the forthcoming general election have been called for a meeting at the Election Commission tomorrow.