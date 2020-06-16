Car+driver+arrested+for+shooting+in+Soysapura+to+be+produced+in+court+today+

The driver of the car which was involved in the attack and the shooting of a restaurant at the Soysapura, Moratuwa is to be produced before the Moratuwa Magistrate's Court this afternoon.



Two T-56 live ammunition and a live hand grenade manufactured in a foreign country were found after the interrogation of the driver of the car who was arrested in connection with the attack and the shooting at a hotel in Soysapura, Moratuwa.

The police media unit said that the items were found yesterday hidden underground behind a house in Moratuwa.

The driver of the wagon R who was involved in a shooting on the 29th of this month, was arrested from the Buttala area last evening.

The suspect is a 32-year-old resident of Moratuwa.

The three wheel in which the T-56 rifle had been transported after the shooting, was also found in this house in Buttala.