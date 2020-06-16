Six+persons+involved+in+treasure+hunting+with+metal+detector+arrested+in+Mannar+

The police said that six persons involved in treasure hunting with a technological apparatus for the inspection of metals in the ground have been arrested in the Pesalai area in Mannar, yesterday.

Police said the suspects were arrested following a tip-off regarding a treasure hunt in the jungle area of ​​Mannar along the Jude street area.

Four persons from Anuradhapura and two from Pesalai in Mannar have been arrested for this incident.

The suspects, aged between 30 and 40, are to be produced before the Mannar Magistrate's Court