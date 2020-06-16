153 Indians stranded in the country, leave to India

The number of navy personnel recovered from coronavirus has increased to 712.

Navy Media spokesman, Lieutenant Commander Isuru Suriyabandara said that another 175 sailors are still receiving further treatment.

No coronavirus patients have been reported since last afternoon and, accordingly, the number of COVID-19 patients reported in the country is 1889.

1,287 have recovered from the virus while 591 are still kept under medical observation.

Meanwhile, 88 persons who completed their quarantine were discharged from the Palvehera Center this morning.

Army Media Spokesman, Brigadier Chandana Wickramasinghe said another 252 persons who completed their quarantine at Punani, Ampara and Palvehera are scheduled to be discharged today.

He also said that 4387 persons are still undertaking quarantine at 43 centres.

Meanwhile, 153 Indian tourists who were stranded in the country following the coronavirus outbreak were flown by a special flight to India this morning.



