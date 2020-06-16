National+parks+that+were+closed+for+nearly+three+months+reopen+today

According to our correspondent the National Parks which were closed for nearly three months with the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemnic have reopened from today.



The Department of Wildlife Conservation stated that tourists, tour guides and safari jeep drivers should adhere to the guidelines approved by the government.



The Department has also taken steps to limit the number of vehicles allowed to enter the national parks.



Accordingly, seven national parks including Yala, Wilpattu, Udawalawa, Minneriya, Kaudulla and Horton Plains were opened for tourists.



Local tourists and safari drivers had visited the Minneriya National Park this morning.



Director General of Wildlife Chandana Sooriyabandara said that there is a good trend of tourists visiting national parks.



The National Zoological Gardens will also be opened in parallel with the opening of the National Parks.



