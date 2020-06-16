Kegalle Fire update - 56 shops damaged by the fire - Urban council has no fire truck.

The merchants complain that the Kegalle Urban Council failed to douse the major fire that damaged 56 shops as it did not possess a fire truck.

Kegalle is the major city of the district and there are nearly 3,000 shops in the town.

Before the fire broke out last afternoon, it is reported that electricity had been interrupted and some shops were running generators.

Later, fire trucks reached from Mawanella Pradeshiya Saba, Kurunegala and Kandy Municipal Councils.

Opposition Leader of the Kegalle Urban Council, Lakshman Dissanayake said that finding water to douse the fire had also become disputable.

Meanwhile, member of the executive board of the Sinhala Merchants Association, Susantha Kosala said it was regrettable to say that the current and the former administration of the Urban Council failed at least to procure a fire truck.

The government Analyst is scheduled to inspect the burnt shops today and the damage has not been estimated as yet.