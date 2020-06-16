Request Commission to set impartial environment for elections - (Video)

The Samagi Jana Balavegaya says that it has requested the Elections Commission to create a fair environment for all parties at the General Election.

The former General Secretary of the UNP Tissa Attanayake representing the Samagi Jana Balavegaya made this statement participating at a media briefing held in Colombo today.

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna states that there is a problem with the provision that anyone can be elected to the membership of the Election Commission.

Its chairman, Prof. G.L. Peiris said this while speaking at a media briefing in Colombo today.