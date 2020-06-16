550+complaints+to+the+Public+Utilities+Commission+regarding+electricity+bill+issues

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka has received 800 complaints within a period of five and a half months.



Corporate Communications Director Jayanath Herath said that 550 of these were due to higher electricity bills being charged during the quarantine curfew.



The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has made recommendations to address these issues.



He further stated that if there are further issues related to the electricity bills, the CEB and the Public Utilities Commission should be informed.