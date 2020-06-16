19091+criminal+cases+completed+from+January+2019+to+March+2020+

Attorney General has concluded action in respect of 19,091 Criminal Cases from Jan 2019 to May 2020 and forwarded 10,785 Indictments to the High Court’s according to the coordinator of the Attorney General.
Monday, 15 June 2020 - 16:25
Attorney General has concluded action in respect of 19,091 Criminal Cases from Jan 2019 to May 2020 and forwarded 10,785 Indictments to the High Court’s according to the coordinator of the Attorney General.
One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,916 according to the latest information... Read More
It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.The steroid treatment... Read More
The Ministry of Education has announced that the final date for the GCE A/L examination will be announced on the first weekend after the commencement of... Read More