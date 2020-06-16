සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President reviews progress of the Lotus Tower Project (Video)

Monday, 15 June 2020 - 22:34

President+reviews+progress+of+the+Lotus+Tower+Project+%28Video%29

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the ‘Nelum Kuluna’ (Lotus Tower) Project should be bestowed with the country after modernizing it to the highest possible standard, as a productive investment.

The President has instructed the officials to immediately commence the process of apprising the local and foreign entrepreneurs regarding investment opportunities in line with the project.

These instructions were given at a meeting held with the officials of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) and the Lotus Tower Project, at the Presidential Secretariat, today (15).

President Rajapaksa also said that local and foreign investors should be given the opportunity to open restaurants, shops and recreational facilities in the Lotus Tower premises in parallel to the project, while making room for traditional creations as well. The interior decorations of the premises can be designed and executed with the approval of the investors connected to each project.

President Rajapaksa stressed the need for providing opportunity for our general public to view and enjoy the lotus tower in a similar manner as foreign tourists do. The issues that existed during the implementation of the Lotus Tower project were also discussed in detail. The project is scheduled to be vested with the public by early next year, after resolving all prevailing issues.

Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera, the Principal Advisor to the President, Lalith Weeratunga,  Secretary Defence Major Gen (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne, Mr. Oshada Senanayake,  Director General of the TRCSL, Retired Major General Prasad Samarasinghe , Chief Project Coordinator of the Lotus Tower Project and officials participated in this meeting.





One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,915
One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,915
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 21:14

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 1,916 according to the latest information... Read More

Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Reports of a low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.The steroid treatment... Read More

The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

The Ministry of Education has announced that the final date for the GCE A/L examination will be announced on the first weekend after the commencement of... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
15 June 2020
Sri Lankan women's cricketer Poojani Liyanage killed in an accident
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
16 June 2020
A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
16 June 2020
Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
16 June 2020
Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1
16 June 2020
Pre-School and Day Care Centers to reopen from July 1

International News

Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
14 June 2020
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.