One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 1,902

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 1,902 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



13 patients have been reported today. Six were returnees from Maldives, one was from Bangladesh and five from Kuwait while the other patient was from the Navy.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-15 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,902



Recovered and discharged – 1,342

Patients under medical care – 549

New Cases for the day – 13*

Observation in Hospitals – 46

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 87,083