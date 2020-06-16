Mother+who+sold+drugs+with+her+young+Child+arrested+

Police have arrested a 31-year-old mother of two for delivering heroin on a motorcycle with her young child.



The woman was arrested at Piliyandala - Kahathuduwa - Pragathi Mawatha and at that time she had 200 packets of narcotics worth over one million rupees.



Police also recovered two small electronic scales and four mobile phones.



Investigations have now revealed that she had taken her young child with her for a long time on the instructions of a drug dealer in prison to distribute drugs.