IGP+advice+to+prevent+coronavirus+infection+through+sea+route

The acting Inspector General of Police has instructed all police stations to follow proper health guidelines in order to curb the spread of coronavirus when apprehending persons transporting goods illegally by sea.

This is mainly because of the risk of the spread of the coronavirus infection from suspects who come from overseas and those who deal with them at sea. Therefore, the acting IGP has instructed that to take the suspects to the nearest quarantine center before being taken to the police station. The acting IGP has also instructed the officers to take steps to carry out PCR tests for the suspects.