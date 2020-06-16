සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Four former MP's summoned before the Presidential Commission on political victimization

Monday, 15 June 2020 - 20:01

Former MPs Rajitha Senaratne, Patali Champika Ranawaka, Arjuna Ranatunga and Anura Kumara Dissanayake were issued notice to appear before the Presidential Commission on Political Victimization.

This was based on the testimony given by Nissanka Senadhipathi, Chairman of Avant Garde.

Nissanka Senadhipathi informed the Commission that the Sri Lanka Navy, which provided maritime security services to Avant Garde, had generated 1.8 billion rupees by providing these services from 2009 to 2012. However, he told the Commission that from the year 2012 to 2015, the relevant maritime security services fee earned through Avant Garde was Rs.11.4 billion and from that fee nearly Rs 4 billion was paid to state affiliated institutes.  

Nissanka Senadhipathi stated that the politicians who were behind this witch hunt were Patali Champika Ranawaka, Arjuna Ranatunga and Anura Kumara Dissanayake, and their main intention was to prevent Gotabhaya Rajapakse coming into politics by compiling false allegations against him and sending him to prison.  

 The Chairman of Avant Garde stated that the Navy Commander Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne and several other Navy personnel involved in the arrest of the ships under his company may have done so under political influence. Nissanka Senadhipathi stated that the financial loss incurred due to the abduction of his business by the navy was over Rs. 5 billion and as a result the retired armed forces lost their jobs and were impoverished.

He further stated that on September 6, 2018, when he was summoned to the Bribery Commission, Senior State Counsel Janaka Bandara was walking around the premises while the police inspector who questioned him was in an out of the office of the Director General of the Bribery Commission Dilrukshi Dias Wickremesinghe, while recording statements from him.  

