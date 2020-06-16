Leaders will only be birthed through a party - UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe (Video)

The leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, Sajith Premadasa says that he will comply with the 40% youth representation which was not achieved during the previous regime.

He was speaking at a function of establishing the youth movement in the party, at the party headquarters today.

Meanwhile, the leader of the United National Party, Ranil Wickremesinghe states that leaders have been birthed only through the UNP.

He made this statement participating at a special meeting held at the party headquarters Sirikotha.