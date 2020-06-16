Applications+for+Students+for+online+education+by+TRC

Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (TRC) has introduced new packages for school children who are learning from home via the internet where access to social media including Facebook is blocked.

Packages have also been introduced for those who work online from home, all the details of which are available on the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission website.

Director General of the Commission, Osanda Senanayake said that the users of these packages introduced through Internet Service Providers will receive many additional benefits.