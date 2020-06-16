85+Iranians+who+arrived+in+Sri+Lanka+to+complete+the+Uma+Oya+project+to+be+quarantined+

85 technicians from Iran have arrived in Sri Lanka to complete the Uma Oya Multipurpose Development Project.



According to the Presidential Media Unit, the group arrived in Sri Lanka at around 6.00 pm today.



They will enter into quarantine under the Army after being subjected to PCR testing.



After the quarantine period, the second PCR test will be conducted and the 85 technicians will be deployed for the Uma Oya project.



About 95% of the Uma Oya project has been completed and the rest of the project is expected to be completed before December this year.



The project is expected to add 120 MW to the national grid.