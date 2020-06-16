Veteran filmmaker talks about his daughter who died in an accident (Video)

The eldest daughter of veteran film director Chandraratne Mapitigama died in an accident in front of a private educational institution on the old Havelock Road in the Wellawatte police division at around 5.30 pm.



A mother of three, she was 41 at the time of her death and was living in Gorakapitiya, Piliyandala.



Commenting on the sudden death of his eldest daughter, veteran film director Chandraratne Mapitigama said:



