16+coronavirus+new+patients+reported+yesterday

16 coronavirus new patients were reported yesterday.

Among this sixteen there were thirteen (13) returnees from overseas. Six (06) were returnees from Bangladesh, five (05) from Kuwait, one from Pakistan, one from Bangladesh.

Three were from the Navy.





Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-June-15 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 1,906



Recovered and discharged – 1,342

Patients under medical care – 552

Observation in Hospitals – 46

Total Deaths – 11

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 87,083