Sithum's funeral service to be held today - promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant

The funeral of the State Intelligence Service constable Sithum Yomal who was killed in an accident is due to take place tomorrow (17).



It will be at the public cemetery, with police honors.



Sithum's body was brought to his home in Polonnaruwa yesterday (15).



The 22-year-old police constable who was riding a motorcycle was killed when a defender collided with his motorcycle in the Thummulla area recently.



The Police Headquarters announced yesterday that the deceased has been promoted to the rank of Police Sergeant with effect from yesterday (14).