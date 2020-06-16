සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A woman who recovered and returned home diagnosed with Corona

Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 8:45

A woman who recovered from corona virus and had returned home in Anuradhapura- Halmillawa has contracted the coronavirus once again.

The director general of the Anuradhapura teaching hospital, Dr. Dulan Samaraweera noted that as a result she has been transferred from the Anuradhapura teaching hospital to IDH Colombo for further treatment.

The 36 year old woman had arrived from Kuwait on the 18th of May and has been admitted to the Homagama hospital owing to symptoms of the virus on the 28th.

Following a PCR test conducted two days prior it was revealed that she had made a recovery and had been sent home.

Further 16 more corona patients were diagnosed yesterday bringing the total number of corona patients in the country to 1905.

Out of them 13 have arrived from overseas and have been held at quarantine facilities while the other 3 have been navy personnel according to the government news department.

Further the number of recovered patients in total arose to 1342 with 55 corona patients recovering completely.

Meanwhile the acting IGP C.D Wickramaratne has been advised to release vehicles seized during the arrests made for violating the curfew laws which were enacted to prevent corona virus.

Accordingly the police media spokesperson, SP Jaliya Senaratne noted that the order pertaining to the matter was issued to all police stations yesterday.

Meanwhile, 85 Iranians arrived in the country on a special flight last evening.

Our airport correspondent noted that they have been working for the Uma oya project active in Sri Lanka.

The group was also subject to PCR tests.

