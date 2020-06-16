UNHRC+prepares+for+a+debate+on+racism+and+police+violence+

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva has agreed to hold an emergency debate on racism and police violence.

This was in response to a request by the African countries following a wave of protests subject to the assassination of George Floyd in the United States.

The 43rd session of the UNHRC was suspended last March with the global Covid Nineteen pandemic, and it has now recommenced.

The ratification for a debate on racism at the UNHRC has been approved as the 5th emergency debate in its 14-year history.