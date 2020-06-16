Rest in peace Puja, may such an untimley death never occur in the life to come - Sashikala

Former Sri Lanka women's cricket captain Shashikala Siriwardena has expressed her grief over the death of Pujani Liyanage, a cricketer who represents Sri Lanka women's cricket team.



Pujani Liyanage, a cricketer representing the Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Squad, died in an accident yesterday at Katupotha, Kurunegala.



The police said that the accident had occurred when a tractor had collided with her motorcycle that she was travelling from Colombo to Anuradhapura.



Poojani Liyanage excelled as a bowler in the local competitions.



She was 33 when she died in the accident.



Below is the note from Shashikala Siriwardena which was posted on her Facebook page.