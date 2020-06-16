Is there a threat of contracting the virus from the woman infected again with the coronavirus found in Kebithigollewa? Special awareness from the health sector

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe says that there is no possibility of contracting the virus from the woman who was found in the Halmillewa area in Kebithigollewa, Anuradhapura yesterday (15) with a reinfection of the coronavirus.

Speaking to the Hiru news team he said the public should not be worried about by this.



The health authorities revealed today that the 36-year old coronavirus patient found from Mahamillewa in Kebithigollewa is not a resident of the area.

However, the Public Health Office in the area stated that the couple and their child with who the COVID-19 patient stayed have been sent for quarantine.

At the same time, the health authorities have discovered the true residency of the coronavirus woman patient is Minuwangate in Padeniya Kurunegala.

The patient has completed quarantine after returning from Kuwait but admitted to Anuradhapura Teaching hospital after she fell ill suddenly.

Later, a PCR test confirmed her positive of coronavirus and transfer to IDH.

