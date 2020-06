The Ministry of Women and Children's Affairs states that the Pre-School and Day Care Centers will be reopened from July 1,adhering to health guidelines.

Ministry Secretary, Neil Bandara Hapuhinna told our news team they will be opened under the guidelines issued by the health ministry.

He further said however, the pre-schools will be opened after the General Election.

Meanwhile, a special discussion will be held at the Education Ministry this afternoon about the operation of school bus services as the government has decided to re-open the schools after the lockdown.