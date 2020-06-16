Three wheeler knocks a dog loses control of the vehicle - driver killed and two others injured

One person was killed and two others injured when a three-wheeler collided with another three-wheeler on the Rakwana-Ratnapura road between the 138 and 139 km posts.

The police said that the three-wheeler which was heading towards Rakwana had knocked a dog and lost control of the vehicle and collided with another three wheel.

The driver of the three-wheeler that lost control of the vehicle died in this accident which occurred at around 5.30am and he was a resident of the Horamula area.

The police stated that the rest of the injured were traveling in the other three-wheeler.