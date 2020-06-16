The+constable+commits+suicide+inside+the+police+station

A constable attached to the Chilaw-Madampe police has committed suicide by hanging himself inside the police station at around 2.00 am this morning.
The cause for the suicide is yet to be determined and an investigation is underway according to the police.
The deceased was a 26 year old police constable a resident of Jaffna.
