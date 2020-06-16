CB Governor Arjuna Mahendran has changed his name as Harjan Alexander - AG informs court

Attorney General informs Special High Court that INTERPOL has informed him that former CB Governor Arjuna Mahendran has changed his name as Harjan Alexander.

The Attorney General informed the Colombo Permanent High Court at bar that he has been informed by Interpol, the first respondent of the Central Bank Bond scam, former Central Bank governor Arjuna Mahendran has changed his name to Harjan Alexzander.

The case was taken before High Court judges Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijerathna, and Champa Janaki Rajarathna today.

Appearing for the attorney general, Deputy Solicitor General Parinda Ranasinghe told the court that the Attorney General has enquired his Singaporean counterpart whether the extradition process that has already been initiated to bring down Mahendra to Sri Lanka should be amended.

He also told the court that Singapore Attorney General has informed that such an amendment is not necessary.

The Deputy Solicitor General also told the court that the 10th respondent of this case, Ajagan Gardious Punchiheva is staying in Singapore, therefore, requested the court to issue summons on him again.

Accordingly, the court issued summons on the respondent and fixed the case to November 17th.



