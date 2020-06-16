Isolated+Welisara+Navy+Camp+to+be+reopened

Navy spokesman Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara stated that the Welisara Navy base which was isolated with the spread of the coronavirus is expected to be opened in the near future.

He said that the camp will be opened in accordance with the health instructions along with many operational and structural changes.

The number of those who have been cured in the Navy has increased to 740.

It is reported that 22 Navy personnel have been discharged from the hospital yesterday after recovering from the virus.

153 more Navy personnel are receiving treatment in hospital.