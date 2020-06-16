The+man+who+tried+to+enter+the+Bambalapitiya+Police+Field+Force+Headquarters+has+been+handed+over+to+the+CCD

The man who tried to enter the International Police Association at the Bambalapitiya Police Field Force Headquarters is due to be handed over to the Colombo Crime Division today.

He had attempted to enter the premises yesterday, tatting that he needs to obtain an international police ID card since he was working for the Criminal Investigation Department.

The officers have been suspicious of the individual and informed the Narahenpita police where he was arrested.

The suspect is a 23-year-old resident of the Colombo 12 area.