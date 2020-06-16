Election+Commission+to+meet+President+tomorrow

A meeting between the President and members of the Election Commission is to be held tomorrow.

It will be at the Presidential Secretariat. The general election and its operations will be discussed at this meeting.

The Election Commission is due to convene for the first time this afternoon after the general election date was announced.

It is also reported that they would focus on the discussion to be held tomorrow with the President.

The meeting will also look into the dates for postal voting and the progress of the mock elections.