Three+Indian+soldiers+killed+in+clash+at+Indo-China+border

Three Indian troops were killed in a clash on the Chinese border, according to the Indian army, after weeks of rising tensions
Over the past few weeks, Chinese and Indian troops have been locked in aggressive posturing at several locations along the border, known as Line of Actual Control, raising tensions between the two neighbors according to foreign media reports.
China claims that Indian troops had breached its territory.
