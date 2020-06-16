The+decision+regarding+the+injunction+order+preventing+the+suspension+of+99+UNP+members+to+be+delivered+on+the+June+22

Colombo District Court today informed that that the decision regarding the injunction order preventing the suspension of 99 United National Party (UNP) members including Ranjith Madduma Bandara will be delivered on the June 22.

This was when the complaint filed by former Parliamentarian Ranjith Madduma Bandara was taken up for consideration before Colombo District Judge Amali Ranaweera for the second day.

The legal counsel appearing on behalf of the UNP General Secretary who appeared for the respondent party stated that it was a serious legal error not to name the UNP Working Committee as respondents.

He further stated that the party membership of the plaintiffs has been suspended following a decision of the UNP Working Committee and therefore the injunction order should be issued to the working committee members.

The lawyer said therefore the court cannot issue the injunction order.






