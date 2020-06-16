A+dead+elephant+found+in+the+Thumbikulam+reserve+near+elephant+pass+

Wildlife officials have found a body of a dead wild elephant in the Habarana - Thumbikulam reserve.



According to our correspondent the wild elephant's body was found following a tip off received by officials of the Ganewalpola Wildlife Office this morning.



The elephant has been found near Elephant Pass, which runs through the Thumbikulam reserve.



The wild elephant's tail has been cut off.



The post mortem was conducted by the Veterinary Surgeon of Anuradhapura, Chandana Jayasinghe, who is believed the animal to be around 10 years old.