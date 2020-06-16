WhatsApp launches new digital payments service in Brazil - Send and receive money through WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, has unveiled a new payments service, which will now allow users to send money or make purchases from small businesses, without leaving the chat platform.

The Facebook-owned messaging service announced that users in Brazil would be the first to be able to send and receive money by way of its messaging app.

The parent company Facebook has been working towards bringing more e-commerce to its platforms. In January, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg outlined plans to offer the service in India, Indonesia and Mexico.

While the initial digital payment service has been launched in Brazil. It has been reported that WhatsApp’s efforts to launch the digital payment service in India have been held up by regulators, including the country’s central bank, for two years, despite a testing initiative.

As a result, WhatsApp have been prevented from expanding the payments service beyond a small, limited launch, in the app’s biggest market in terms of users in India. India has 400 million monthly active users, while Brazil the second-largest market has 120 million users.

While person-to-person payments will be free small businesses will have to pay a “processing fee” of 3.99% to receive payments

The authentication will work by way of a six-digit PIN or fingerprint to complete transactions