A holiday package for “Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo” employees in the healthcare service - package offered to 1,000 hospital staff members and their families

The management of the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts hotel chain has decided to offer a holiday package for “Suwa-Sewa Wiruwo”(employees in the healthcare service) who had been exceptional and committed in treating COVID 19 infected patients.

The Chairperson of the John Keells Holdings, Krishan Balendra handed over the details of the package named “Cinnamon Suwawiru Pranama” to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today(June 16).

Following the recommendations by Ministry of Health, the package had been offered to 1,000 hospital staff members including their families in appreciation of their contribution in treating COVID-19 patients.

The offer is to spend two nights in one of the any nine hotels in the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts chain.

The package will be valid from July 1st, 2020 to September 30th. Those who had been selected could spend their holiday in one of the following hotels; Cinnamon Grand Colombo, Cinnamon Lakeside Colombo, Cinnamon Red Colombo, Cinnamon BeyBeruwala, Cinnamon Wild Yala, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, Habarana Village by Cinnamon සහ TrincoBlu by Cinnamon.

Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Secretary of Defense, Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Director General of Health Services, Anil Jasinghe were present to witness the occasion.