The final decision on the dates for the A/L exam during the first weekend after school reopens

The Ministry of Education has announced that the final date for the GCE A/L examination will be announced on the first weekend after the commencement of school.
The Secretary to the Ministry of Education states that the decision will be taken after considering the views and suggestions of the students who are sitting for the GCE Advanced Level Examination and the teachers who are teaching the classes.
