A+low+cost+treatment+to+be+the+first+lifesaving+drug+for+Coronavirus+patients

It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.



The steroid treatment dexamethasone is considered to be a major breakthrough in the fight against the virus according to foreign media reports.



According to a health correspondent, Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor who is co-leading the trial has said that the drug, dexamethasone, reduced death rates by a third for patients on ventilators, and by a fifth for patients needing oxygen



The drug is reported to be part of the world's largest existing trial treatments to see if they also work for coronavirus.



The BBC reports that according to researchers if the drug had been used to treat patients in the UK from the start of the pandemic, up to 5,000 lives could have been saved.



It also is supposed to provide a huge benefit for poorer countries with high numbers of Covid-19 patients.



According to reports, the steroid Dexamethasone does not appear to help people with milder symptoms of coronavirus especially those who don't need help with their breathing.



The drug is given intravenously in intensive care, and in tablet form for less seriously ill patients. So far, the only other drug proven to benefit Covid-19 patients has been remdesivir, an antiviral treatment which has been used for Ebola.



The Recovery Trial has been on since March and has included the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine which has subsequently been taken away due to concerns that it increases fatalities and heart problems.



Another drug remdesivir, an antiviral treatment that appears to shorten recovery time for people with coronavirus, has already being made available according to foreign media reports.