සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A low cost treatment to be the first lifesaving drug for Coronavirus patients

Tuesday, 16 June 2020 - 19:27

A+low+cost+treatment+to+be+the+first+lifesaving+drug+for+Coronavirus+patients
It has been reported that a cheap and widely available drug can help save the lives of coronavirus patients who are seriously ill.

The steroid treatment dexamethasone is considered to be a major breakthrough in the fight against the virus according to foreign media reports.

According to a health correspondent, Martin Landray, an Oxford University professor who is co-leading the trial has said that the drug, dexamethasone, reduced death rates by a third for patients on ventilators, and by a fifth for patients needing oxygen

The drug is reported to be part of the world's largest existing trial treatments to see if they also work for coronavirus.

The BBC reports that according to researchers if the drug had been used to treat patients in the UK from the start of the pandemic, up to 5,000 lives could have been saved.

It also is supposed to provide a huge benefit for poorer countries with high numbers of Covid-19 patients.

According to reports, the steroid Dexamethasone does not appear to help people with milder symptoms of coronavirus especially those who don't need help with their breathing.

The drug is given intravenously in intensive care, and in tablet form for less seriously ill patients. So far, the only other drug proven to benefit Covid-19 patients has been remdesivir, an antiviral treatment which has been used for Ebola.

The Recovery Trial has been on since March and has included the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine which has subsequently been taken away due to concerns that it increases fatalities and heart problems.

Another drug remdesivir, an antiviral treatment that appears to shorten recovery time for people with coronavirus, has already being made available according to foreign media reports.
Cabinet approves 4% concessionary loans to buy private buses
Cabinet approves 4% concessionary loans to buy private buses
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 20:40

Minister of Passenger Transport Management states taht Cabinet has approved to provide 4% concessionary loans to buy private buses.  Read More

Imprisoned drug dealer’s father (65) attacked with a sharp weapon
Imprisoned drug dealer’s father (65) attacked with a sharp weapon
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 20:04

Imprisoned drug dealer Kanjipani Imran's father (65) was attacked with a sharp weapon in the Maligawatta area. The police said that the suspect has been... Read More

19th Amendment to the Constitution should be abolished - former MP M.A. Sumanthiran
19th Amendment to the Constitution should be abolished - former MP M.A. Sumanthiran
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 20:03

Tamil National Alliance spokesperson, former MP M.A. Sumanthiran says that the 19th Amendment to the Constitution should be abolished. He made this statement... Read More



Trending News

Central Bank changes after the rebuke from the President - works until late night (Video)
17 June 2020
Central Bank changes after the rebuke from the President - works until late night (Video)
Electricity bill payment in instalments
17 June 2020
Electricity bill payment in instalments
Central Bank appoints committee to look into malpractices at Financial & Leasing companies
17 June 2020
Central Bank appoints committee to look into malpractices at Financial & Leasing companies
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Implements New Credit Schemes to Support the Revival of the Economy
16 June 2020
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Implements New Credit Schemes to Support the Revival of the Economy
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Further Reduces the Statutory Reserve Ratio by 200 basis points
16 June 2020
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Further Reduces the Statutory Reserve Ratio by 200 basis points

International News

Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
15 June 2020
Thailand lifts curfew after two months - no patients reported for 21 days
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
14 June 2020
Popular Bollywood actor Sushant commits suicide
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
14 June 2020
60 killed in Nigeria's Boko Haram attack
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
14 June 2020
A police officer has shot and a killed a man who resisted arrest at a drive-in restaurant in Atlanta, USA.
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.