Reinstatement+of+Police+Officers+who+have+been+issued+Orders+of+Vacation+of+Post+of+Sri+Lanka+Police

With the intention of further strengthening the process of ensuring law and order of Sri Lanka, the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers has been received on 19.02.2020 to reinstate officers of Sri Lanka Police (including Special Task Force], who have currently received orders of vacation of post, considering the appeals that they have made constantly.

Accordingly, the officers who have been issued orders of vacation of post shall be reinstated based on the recommendations of a three-member committee through a formal and transparent process with the agreement of National Police Commission and Election Commission.



Officers who have already received orders of vacation of post is scheduled to be considered for reinstatement subject to the following conditions.

Officers who have received orders of vacation of post as at 01.06.2009

Should be less than 50 years old as at 01.01.2020 Should undergo a background check relevant to the period for which they received the order of vacation of post and a medical test conducted by the Chief Medical Officer of the Police Hospital to confirm whether they are physically and mentally fit to be reinstated. During the medical test, the Chief Medical officer of the Police Hospital should confirm that the relevant persons are not unfit to be reinstated, and subsequent to the forwarding of background reports and medical reports, the final decision will be taken by the committee. The said decision will be final. Officers who will be reinstated as above, are subject to a capacity building programme for a period not less than one month as per the directions of the Inspector General of Police, and should serve a minimum period of 03 years in an area determined by the Inspector General of Police. If they intend to get transferred during the said period of time, an appeal should be submitted to the National Police Commission. As per the provisions of section 8:1 of Chapter VII of the Volume One of the Establishments Code, the salary step during reinstatement of officers who have received orders of vacation of post will be the initial salary step of the post which was held at the time of receiving the order of vacation of post. In order to consider the entitlement to the pension of the officers who are reinstated as above, the previous active service period of those officers will be taken into account.

Officers who have received orders of vacation of post before 01.06.2009

The following conditions shall apply in addition to the above conditions.

Should have served a minimum period of one year in Northern and Eastern areas (within operation zones) during the service period prior to the receipt of order of vacation of post. The active service period prior to the receipt of order of vacation of post should be more than the period absent from service calculated as at 01.01.2020.

The officers who have already received orders of vacation of post should make arrangements to submit their appeals, having prepared according to the specimen provided herewith, on or before 17.07.2020 either by registered post or by hand to the following address or by email to the following email address.

Additional Secretary,

Ministry of Defence (Law & Order Section)

14th Floor, "Suhurupaya",

Battaramulla

Email address:- [email protected]

The wording, "Reinstatement - 2020" should be mentioned on the top left corner of the envelope.

Information in this regard can be obtained through the websites, www.defence.lk and www.police.lk and over the telephone number, 0112887884 during office hours.



Instructions and application form can be downloaded here