Funds+from+the+Health+Development+Fund+for+the+treatment+of+39+persons+injured+in+the+Passover+attack

The Ministry of Health has decided to treat 39 patients who are receiving special treatment for their injuries sustained in the Easter attack, using the funds of the Health Development Fund.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi visited the Archbishop's residence to inform the Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith about this decision.

The Minister of Health has instructed officials to refer the injured including little children and the elderly to the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital, to provide them with life time medical care and to provide funds if they require further surgery.

The Ministry of health states that even though it has been almost a year since the attack, 139 victims are still receiving medical treatment.