Weather Update : 17 June - Showers or thundershowers at few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa district after 2.00 p.m

Department of Meteorology says that showers will occur at timesin Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa district after 2.00 p.m.Wind speed can be increased up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slopes of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.