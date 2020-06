The number of coronavirus infections in India has exceeded 350,000.

In the past 24 hours, 11,135 new coronavirus infections have been reported increasing the total number of infected persons to 354,161.

There are 11,921 deaths reported due to the coronavirus in India.

This was with the discovery of 2,006 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

India has the highest number of infected persons from the Asian region and the fourth highest number of infected cases of the virus in the world.