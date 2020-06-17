සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

2 CB officers give statements to CID over ETI deal

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 8:55

Two senior officers of the Central Bank yesterday gave statements lasting nearly two hours to the CID that is investigation the ETI deal.


According to police media spokesman SP Jaliya Senaratne, they have been summoned to appear at the CID today as well.


A Presidential Commission of Inquiry, as empowered by a gazette extraordinary, too, is investigating the alleged irregularities at the ETI Company, whose assets had to be sold in the face of severe financial difficulties.


ETI’s assets include other immovable assets of Swarnamahal Finance Services, EAP Broadcasting Company and its affiliates, EAP Films and Theatres Ltd. and its associates, Hotel Sapphire (Pvt.) Ltd., Swarnamahal Jewellers and ETI Finance.


Meanwhile, Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage yesterday issued warrants for the arrest and producing before the court of ETI Directors Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Nalaka Edirisinghe, Asanka Edirisinghe and Deepa Edirisinghe.


That was after they had failed to appear before the court that was taking up the cases filed by three ETI depositors.

