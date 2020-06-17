සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

20 Indian soldiers dead after clash with China along disputed border

Wednesday, 17 June 2020 - 11:57

At least 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel, have died after a clash with Chinese troops along the countries' disputed border.

The Indian army had earlier said three soldiers had died, but added that a further 17 troops "who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries."

The deaths are the first military casualties along the two countries' disputed border for more than 40 years.

Foreign media reports that 43 Chinese troops have been wounded.

Senior military officials from both sides are currently meeting to defuse the situation.

