Central Bank changes after the rebuke from the President - works until late night (Video)

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka, has reduced the Statutory Reserve Ratio (SRR) applicable on all rupee deposit liabilities of licensed commercial banks (LCBs) by 200 basis points to 2.00 per cent, with effect from the reserve maintenance period that commenced on 16 June 2020.

This reduction is supposed to inject around Rs. 115 billion of additional liquidity to the domestic money market, enabling the financial system to expedite credit flows to the economy, while reducing the cost of funds of licensed commercial banks.

This was after the discussion with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa yesterday.

When the President met with the Central Bank officials yesterday, he stated that he was not satisfied with the steps taken to address the coronavirus crisis. The President said that the Government had put forward its proposals for economic revival. The Central Bank has not extended its support towards it thus far. President asked them to explain reasons for their failure.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank said in a statement that the lending sector is expected to provide a high level of liquidity and lower cost of funds to the economy without delay, while increasing lending to businesses and households at a lower cost.

The Monetary Board continues to monitor economic and financial market developments and will take further policy and regulatory actions to support the sustained uptake of economic activity in the future, the Central Bank said in a statement.

Following discussions with the President, the Central Bank officials were observed working at the bank premises late last night.