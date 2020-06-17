Eluwankulama entrance of the Wilpattu park will remain closed - (Video)

Officials of the Wildlife Department have taken steps to keep the Eluwankulama entrance closed even though the authorities have decided to open the Wilpattu National Park for tourists.

The reason cited by the Wildlife Department is that the relevant authorities are yet to provide a lasting solution to the internal leakage in the shoe bridge across the Kala Oya that flows on the borders of the National Park.

The Eluwankulam entrance was introduced recently in addition to the entry point at Nochchiyagama.

With the opening of this entrance, around 15 tourist hotels as well as Safari jeep and boat services came up in the area for the benefit of the visitors.



The leakage that began at the shoe bridge following the flooding last December has only been given a temporary solution by way of a barrier of sand bags.

Tour guides say they are in difficulties as a date is yet to be announced for the opening of the Eluwankulam entry point which has become a major attraction for tourists.