A total of 404 persons were arrested during an operation that was conducted from 6.00 am yesterday and 5.00 am today, says the Office of the Senior DIG in the province.

Among them are 170 suspects nabbed with more than 143 grams of heroin.

Additionally, 77 persons were taken into custody for cannabis (ganja) possession.

The Senior DIG’s office adds that 14 others have been caught with just over 50 grams of the narcotic drug Ice.